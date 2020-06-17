Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sumter
Find more places like 3583 Landmark Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sumter, SC
/
3583 Landmark Dr.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3583 Landmark Dr.
3583 Landmark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sumter
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC 29154
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have any available units?
3583 Landmark Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sumter, SC
.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sumter Rent Report
.
Is 3583 Landmark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Landmark Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Landmark Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumter
.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. offer parking?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have a pool?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
