Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3583 Landmark Dr.

3583 Landmark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC 29154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have any available units?
3583 Landmark Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumter, SC.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
Is 3583 Landmark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Landmark Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Landmark Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. offer parking?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have a pool?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3583 Landmark Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3583 Landmark Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
