All apartments in Sumter
Find more places like 26 Camellia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumter, SC
/
26 Camellia Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:56 PM

26 Camellia Street

26 Camellia Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sumter
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

26 Camellia Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$901

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 975 square feet of space, with amenities including central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from US-76. Pet friendly

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Camellia Street have any available units?
26 Camellia Street has a unit available for $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Camellia Street have?
Some of 26 Camellia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Camellia Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Camellia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Camellia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Camellia Street is pet friendly.
Does 26 Camellia Street offer parking?
No, 26 Camellia Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 Camellia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Camellia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Camellia Street have a pool?
No, 26 Camellia Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Camellia Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Camellia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Camellia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Camellia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26 Camellia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150

Similar Pages

Sumter 2 BedroomsSumter 3 Bedrooms
Sumter Apartments with BalconySumter Apartments with Parking
Sumter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SCFlorence, SC
Irmo, SCForest Acres, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SC
Red Bank, SCMoncks Corner, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-SumterCentral Carolina Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity