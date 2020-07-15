Sign Up
Popular Searches
Research
All apartments in Sumter
Home
/
Sumter, SC
/
1945 Coral Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1945 Coral Way
1945 Coral Way
·
(803) 774-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1945 Coral Way, Sumter, SC 29150
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$650
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1945 Coral Way have any available units?
1945 Coral Way has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sumter Rent Report
.
Is 1945 Coral Way currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Coral Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Coral Way pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Coral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumter
.
Does 1945 Coral Way offer parking?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Coral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Coral Way have a pool?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Coral Way have accessible units?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Coral Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Coral Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have units with air conditioning.
