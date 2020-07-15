All apartments in Sumter
1945 Coral Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM

1945 Coral Way

1945 Coral Way · (803) 774-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1945 Coral Way, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1945 Coral Way have any available units?
1945 Coral Way has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
Is 1945 Coral Way currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Coral Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Coral Way pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Coral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 1945 Coral Way offer parking?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Coral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Coral Way have a pool?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Coral Way have accessible units?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Coral Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Coral Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Coral Way does not have units with air conditioning.

