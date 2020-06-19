1760 Canberra Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops. Master bedroom has walk in closet & private bath. Beautifully landscaped. Private fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. NO PETS.