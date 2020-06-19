All apartments in Sumter
1760 Canberra Drive

1760 Canaberra Drive
Location

1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC 29153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops. Master bedroom has walk in closet & private bath. Beautifully landscaped. Private fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Canberra Drive have any available units?
1760 Canberra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumter, SC.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Canberra Drive have?
Some of 1760 Canberra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Canberra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Canberra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Canberra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Canberra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 1760 Canberra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Canberra Drive does offer parking.
Does 1760 Canberra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Canberra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Canberra Drive have a pool?
No, 1760 Canberra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Canberra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1760 Canberra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Canberra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Canberra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
