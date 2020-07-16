Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1590 Ruger Drive
1590 Ruger Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1590 Ruger Drive, Sumter, SC 29150
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1590 Ruger Dr, Sumter, SC is a single family home that contains 2,780 sq ft and was built in 2012. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1590 Ruger Drive have any available units?
1590 Ruger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sumter, SC
.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sumter Rent Report
.
Is 1590 Ruger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Ruger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Ruger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumter
.
Does 1590 Ruger Drive offer parking?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1590 Ruger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Ruger Drive have a pool?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Ruger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Ruger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Ruger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1590 Ruger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
