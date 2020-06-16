111 Mood Avenue

Amenities
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,078 square feet
--Freshly painted and new laminate flooring
--New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout
--Updated kitchen and appliances
--Washer/dryer connections
--Sizable backyard with separate shed for storage
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
