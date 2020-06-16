All apartments in Sumter
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:42 PM

111 Mood Avenue

111 Mood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1637659
Location

111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,152

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,078 square feet
--Freshly painted and new laminate flooring
--New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout
--Updated kitchen and appliances
--Washer/dryer connections
--Sizable backyard with separate shed for storage
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Ceiling fans throughout,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Mood Avenue have any available units?
111 Mood Avenue has a unit available for $1,152 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Mood Avenue have?
Some of 111 Mood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Mood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Mood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Mood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Mood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 Mood Avenue offer parking?
No, 111 Mood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 111 Mood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Mood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Mood Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 Mood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 Mood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Mood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Mood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Mood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
