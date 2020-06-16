111 Mood Avenue

Amenities

A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--1,078 square feet

--Freshly painted and new laminate flooring

--New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout

--Updated kitchen and appliances

--Washer/dryer connections

--Sizable backyard with separate shed for storage

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.