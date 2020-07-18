10 GERTRUDE CT

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

** 1ST MONTH FREE WITH APPROVED APPLICATION & PAID SECURITY DEPOSIT** HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms. Each unit has its own private back patio with storage room. Trash is included in rent. Non-smoking unit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co. - Duke City of Sumter - water/sewer ***UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON*** **1st MONTH FREE-with approved credit application, paid security deposit. Must sign a 13 month lease. If tenant breaks lease, is late on rent or is filed eviction on, tenant must pay back rent concession**