Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

10 GERTRUDE CT

10 Gertrude Court · (803) 773-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Gertrude Court, Sumter, SC 29150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
** 1ST MONTH FREE WITH APPROVED APPLICATION & PAID SECURITY DEPOSIT** HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms. Each unit has its own private back patio with storage room. Trash is included in rent. Non-smoking unit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co. - Duke City of Sumter - water/sewer ***UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON*** **1st MONTH FREE-with approved credit application, paid security deposit. Must sign a 13 month lease. If tenant breaks lease, is late on rent or is filed eviction on, tenant must pay back rent concession**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 GERTRUDE CT have any available units?
10 GERTRUDE CT has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
Is 10 GERTRUDE CT currently offering any rent specials?
10 GERTRUDE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 GERTRUDE CT pet-friendly?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 10 GERTRUDE CT offer parking?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT does not offer parking.
Does 10 GERTRUDE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 GERTRUDE CT have a pool?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT does not have a pool.
Does 10 GERTRUDE CT have accessible units?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10 GERTRUDE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 GERTRUDE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 GERTRUDE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
