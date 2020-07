Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly online portal





Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community. Treehaven offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities, including a Brand NEW Fitness center and Awesome NEW Playground!



Plan to arrive at the Farmer's Market in minutes and then having a bite on Short-Central in historic and charming Summerville. Then assure yourself of excellent management and maintenance, where quality and value are consistently offered and where you will never be an interruption. Now you are relaxing at the Pool or taking a leisurely stroll with your furry family in this residential setting.



Whatever you are doing at Treehaven, also know you will be residing in one of the area's best, award-winning school districts. Make your new home with us at Treehaven and Discover the Quality, Value, Relationships and Trust that await you.



Contact Us Today To Check Apartment Availability!