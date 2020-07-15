Apartment List
11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stateburg, SC

Finding an apartment in Stateburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

1 Unit Available
Results within 1 mile of Stateburg

1 Unit Available
5830 Lost Creek Drive
5830 Lost Creek Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1990 sqft
Nice home located in Lost Creek Subdivision near Shaw AFB. 1990 Square feet, 3-4 Bedrooms (Large master suite, mother-in-law suite, or great room added on with fireplace & private full bath), 2.5 bathrooms, ceiling fans throughout. Fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Stateburg

1 Unit Available
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.

1 Unit Available
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)
Results within 10 miles of Stateburg

1 Unit Available
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
430 CONTINENTAL DR
430 Continental Road, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1906 sqft
Patriot Village- 3 bedroom, 2 bath home(split bedroom floor plan) with laminate wood flooring through out most of the house, two car garage and fenced in backyard.

1 Unit Available
750 Windrow
750 Windrow Drive, Sumter, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2623 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 baths home in Timberline Meadows. well/inground sprinklers. Pets on approval.

1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.

1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stateburg, SC

Finding an apartment in Stateburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

