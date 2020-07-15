Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Stateburg, SC with garages

Stateburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6540 Montpelier Lane
6540 Montpelier Lane, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2276 sqft
6540 Montpelier Lane Available 08/10/20 Beech Creek - Golf Course - Beautiful home located off of Hwy 261 in Beech Creek S/D overlooking the 9th Green! Large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, washer & dryer included,
Results within 5 miles of Stateburg

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.
Results within 10 miles of Stateburg

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3452 Beacon Drive
3452 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1241 sqft
3452 Beacon Drive Available 07/31/20 Landmark Pointe - Near Shaw AFB - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex with single car garage. Split floor plan. Family room with gas logs in fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
341 Wildwood Avenue
341 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with single car garage located in Millwood Park. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups. Dining area. Main Suite with walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom. Front porch and back patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
430 CONTINENTAL DR
430 Continental Road, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1906 sqft
Patriot Village- 3 bedroom, 2 bath home(split bedroom floor plan) with laminate wood flooring through out most of the house, two car garage and fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
38 THELMA ST
38 Thelma Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1259 sqft
ALICE DRIVE AREA- 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Alice Drive School District. Newly renovated kitchen, Updated bathrooms, Hardwood floors, enclosed garage, fenced in yard.. this one won't last long. Close to all schools, shopping, downtown and hospital.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
565 Batty Way
565 Batty Way, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2898 sqft
Beautifully well maintained home in Patriots Landing just minutes from Shaw AFB. Formal living room, formal dining, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths & bonus room. Kitchen has island, breakfast bar, pantry, lots of cabinetry & breakfast nook.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3410 Beacon Drive
3410 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1379 sqft
3410 Beacon Drive Available 08/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex with single car garage located in popular Landmark Point! Open floor plan and all stainless steel appliances! Laminate Floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2218 Graystone Drive
2218 Graystone Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1686 sqft
Quaint patio home tucked away into an established neighborhood in the Alice Drive area. 3BR/2BA home has been recently renovated. New appliances. Master bedroom has nice walk in closet, private bath w/separate room with toilet & tub.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2610 Turning Leaf
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2180 sqft
AUTUMN LAKES- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1806 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3761 Beacon Drive
3761 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1390 sqft
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Dr.
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping. This is a Non-Smoking property. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
545 Brutsch Ave
545 Brutsch Avenue, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3168 sqft
545 Brutsch Ave Available 09/01/20 Patriot Landing - Nice 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroooms.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3760 Beacon Dr
3760 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1255 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with back deck and single garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Living room, Kitchen with spacious dining area, 3rd bedroom is located off of kitchen with access to back deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Stateburg, SC

Stateburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

