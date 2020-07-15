Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Stateburg, SC with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts Drive
6630 J J Roberts Drive, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek - Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.

1 Unit Available
6540 Montpelier Lane
6540 Montpelier Lane, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2276 sqft
6540 Montpelier Lane Available 08/10/20 Beech Creek - Golf Course - Beautiful home located off of Hwy 261 in Beech Creek S/D overlooking the 9th Green! Large eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, washer & dryer included,
1 Unit Available
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.
1 Unit Available
6 Fern Ct
6 Fern Court, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1866 sqft
6 Fern Ct Available 08/07/20 Sunway Knolls - Nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal dining and living room, den with wood burning fireplace, large eat in kitchen, laundry room.

1 Unit Available
3452 Beacon Drive
3452 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1241 sqft
3452 Beacon Drive Available 07/31/20 Landmark Pointe - Near Shaw AFB - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex with single car garage. Split floor plan. Family room with gas logs in fireplace.

1 Unit Available
341 Wildwood Avenue
341 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with single car garage located in Millwood Park. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook ups. Dining area. Main Suite with walk in closet, double vanity in bathroom. Front porch and back patio.

1 Unit Available
2010 Essex Drive
2010 Essex Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex on corner lot. Eat In kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, washer & dryer hook ups.

1 Unit Available
2224 Preot Street
2224 Preot Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1937 sqft
2224 Preot Street Available 08/14/20 Tudor Place - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Two large bedrooms downstairs that share a very large bathroom. Plenty of closet and storage space. Master Suite located upstairs.

1 Unit Available
3410 Beacon Drive
3410 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1379 sqft
3410 Beacon Drive Available 08/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex with single car garage located in popular Landmark Point! Open floor plan and all stainless steel appliances! Laminate Floors.

1 Unit Available
2165 Tudor Street
2165 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Tudor Place - - 2bedroom/2bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Living area, dining area, kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet. Total electric.

1 Unit Available
2218 Graystone Drive
2218 Graystone Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1686 sqft
Quaint patio home tucked away into an established neighborhood in the Alice Drive area. 3BR/2BA home has been recently renovated. New appliances. Master bedroom has nice walk in closet, private bath w/separate room with toilet & tub.

1 Unit Available
2610 Turning Leaf
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2180 sqft
AUTUMN LAKES- 3 bedroom 2 bath - Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
2805 English Turn Drive
2805 English Turn Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3213 sqft
Available around 20 July 20. NO PETS PLEASE. This 4-bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
176 Gertrude Drive
176 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs unit with back patio and storage room is available in the Hackberry Apartment Complex.

1 Unit Available
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1807 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.

1 Unit Available
1706 Pinewood Rd
1706 Pinewood Road, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1166 sqft
1706 Pinewood Rd Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Brick Home - Beautiful brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. Bathroom has standup shower as well as a tub and shower, both have handicap grab bars. Large backyard with concrete patio.

1 Unit Available
351 Wildwood Ave
351 Wildwood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1074 sqft
351 Wildwood Ave Available 05/01/20 Well-maintained Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and screened backporch. No pets. (RLNE5662308)

1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.

1 Unit Available
680 A Archdale Drive
680 a Archdale Dr, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home tucked away, but convenient to everything. Family room, dining area, kitchen w/ stove, built-in microwave, fridge, dw, garbage disposal. W/d hook-ups. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
118 Adams Avenue
118 Adams Avenue, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1502 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available soon! Well Maintained home with hardwood floors, smooth ceilings, ceiling fans in each room, granite countertops in the kitchen, huge screened porch and patio, large fenced back yard and storage building, well and sprinkler system.

1 Unit Available
545 Brutsch Ave
545 Brutsch Avenue, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3168 sqft
545 Brutsch Ave Available 09/01/20 Patriot Landing - Nice 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroooms.

1 Unit Available
3760 Beacon Dr
3760 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1255 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with back deck and single garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Living room, Kitchen with spacious dining area, 3rd bedroom is located off of kitchen with access to back deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Stateburg, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stateburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

