St. Andrews, SC
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:06 PM

5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive

5006 Village Creek Drive · (803) 269-8374
Location

5006 Village Creek Drive, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.Open living space with Vaulted Ceilings.Two downstairs Bedrooms have their own balcony plus a screened porch & storage closet off of Living Room that overlooks beautiful green space.Condo complex has pool very close to this End Unit & exterior maintenance covered by the monthly regime fee!Very convenient location to get anywhere you need to be in Columbia quickly making it very rentable.Come see this amazing amount of space for such a low price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have any available units?
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have?
Some of 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Andrews.
Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive offer parking?
No, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
