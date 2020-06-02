5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.Open living space with Vaulted Ceilings.Two downstairs Bedrooms have their own balcony plus a screened porch & storage closet off of Living Room that overlooks beautiful green space.Condo complex has pool very close to this End Unit & exterior maintenance covered by the monthly regime fee!Very convenient location to get anywhere you need to be in Columbia quickly making it very rentable.Come see this amazing amount of space for such a low price!