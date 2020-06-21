All apartments in St. Andrews
Find more places like 1828 Nunamaker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Andrews, SC
/
1828 Nunamaker Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1828 Nunamaker Drive

1828 Nunamaker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Andrews
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1828 Nunamaker Drive, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1800 sqft with a deck. Home is in great condition with upgrades and an updated master bath. Home is located in a quiet community and convenient to interstate I-20 shopping, Dining and Downtown Columbia!
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive have any available units?
1828 Nunamaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Andrews, SC.
Is 1828 Nunamaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Nunamaker Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Nunamaker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Nunamaker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive offer parking?
No, 1828 Nunamaker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Nunamaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive have a pool?
No, 1828 Nunamaker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1828 Nunamaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Nunamaker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Nunamaker Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 Nunamaker Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd
St. Andrews, SC 29210
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd
St. Andrews, SC 29212

Similar Pages

St. Andrews 1 BedroomsSt. Andrews 2 Bedrooms
St. Andrews Apartments with BalconySt. Andrews Apartments with Parking
St. Andrews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCCayce, SCSumter, SC
Irmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broad River Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter