All apartments in Spartanburg
Find more places like Hillcrest Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spartanburg, SC
/
Hillcrest Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Hillcrest Townhomes

Open Now until 5:30pm
1000 E Main St · (864) 513-9794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spartanburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 123M · Avail. Sep 11

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 079I · Avail. Aug 1

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 938 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 037D · Avail. Sep 1

$860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1216 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillcrest Townhomes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Originally built in 1973, Hillcrest Apartments has undergone a tremendous amount of renovations to give this townhome community a more modern feel inside and outside. Located in the center of Hillcrest, right next to the property you will find the Fresh Market and less than a mile away from the shopping central district. Nestled in East Spartanburg, where the new Spartanburg High School has recently been built, students at Hillcrest Townhomes are in the zoning district for this new school. Additionally, new construction has begun on the Lawson Fork Creek walking trail that will cross the property line and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. We welcome you to visit Hillcrest Townhomes and consider us to be your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 years or older
Deposit: $300 or $600 based on credit criteria
Move-in Fees: $0 Administration Fee | Rent at a prorated amount
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillcrest Townhomes have any available units?
Hillcrest Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hillcrest Townhomes have?
Some of Hillcrest Townhomes's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillcrest Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Hillcrest Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillcrest Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillcrest Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Hillcrest Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Hillcrest Townhomes offers parking.
Does Hillcrest Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillcrest Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillcrest Townhomes have a pool?
No, Hillcrest Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Hillcrest Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Hillcrest Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Hillcrest Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillcrest Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Hillcrest Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hillcrest Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hillcrest Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29301
River Run
901 Meridan River Run
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr
Spartanburg, SC 29301
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd
Spartanburg, SC 29333

Similar Pages

Spartanburg 1 BedroomsSpartanburg 2 Bedrooms
Spartanburg Apartments with ParkingSpartanburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Spartanburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCClover, SCChester, SC
Berea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity