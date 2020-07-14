Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground new construction cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments online portal

Originally built in 1973, Hillcrest Apartments has undergone a tremendous amount of renovations to give this townhome community a more modern feel inside and outside. Located in the center of Hillcrest, right next to the property you will find the Fresh Market and less than a mile away from the shopping central district. Nestled in East Spartanburg, where the new Spartanburg High School has recently been built, students at Hillcrest Townhomes are in the zoning district for this new school. Additionally, new construction has begun on the Lawson Fork Creek walking trail that will cross the property line and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. We welcome you to visit Hillcrest Townhomes and consider us to be your new home!