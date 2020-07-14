All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Drayton Mills Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
1800 Drayton Rd · (833) 387-1736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Drayton Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29333

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W239 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit W259 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit W143 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S230 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit S133 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit S003 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1197 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit W306 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit S332 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Unit S331 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drayton Mills Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
fire pit
internet access
online portal
trash valet
yoga
The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills. When you choose to live here, you will enjoy one-of-a-kind features like original hardwood flooring dating back to 1902, expansive mill windows and soaring 17+ foot tall natural wood ceilings with over 68 unique floor plans to fit your personal style.Join our vibrant community where you are encouraged to know your neighbor and commune with nature. Stay active with a dip in our 60 ft salt water lap pool, a walk or run on extensive walking trails through our campus which enjoy over 30,000 walks/runs per year or a workout in our two-story state-of-the-art fitness center. Kick back with friends and family in one of two loft community rooms, by our community pond or by our outdoor patio area complete with stainless grills. Drayton Mills. Ideally situated to Live, Work and Play.Its all here at Drayton Mills:1800 Drayton Catering & Events - Upstates premiere venue for special occasions the perfect backdrop for weddings, corporate gatherings and fundraisersBella Latte to start your day off with an amazing cup of coffeeBurn Boot Camp - getting your blood pumpingDray Bar & Grill - Drayton's newest on-site restaurant and barEdward Jones - put yourself on the path to a brighter future with investment planningHolliday Brewing - enjoy exceptional craft beer brewed right hereLauren Ashtyn Salon - browse luxurious hair extensions and quality hair care productsPalmetto Proactive voted Best Business of 2019Pi-Squared - famous Detroit-style pizza and amazing home-made custardSparkle City Chiropractic - show yourself a little TLCDrayton Mills, be a part of history:2018 Honor Award - one of the states highest honors for historic preservation. Presented by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Archives and History, and Preservation South Carolina2018 Non-Residential Major Community Impact Winner Presented by Novogradac and Co.Voted Best Apartment Complex in the Spartanburg Herald-Journal's 2019, 2018 and 2017 Best of the Best Awards!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $70/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1st pet: $500, 2nd pet: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 75 lbs
Parking Details: Reserved parking: $75/month.
Storage Details: basement storage: $20-$120/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Drayton Mills Lofts have any available units?
Drayton Mills Lofts has 34 units available starting at $1,108 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Drayton Mills Lofts have?
Some of Drayton Mills Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drayton Mills Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Drayton Mills Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Drayton Mills Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Drayton Mills Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Drayton Mills Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Drayton Mills Lofts offers parking.
Does Drayton Mills Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Drayton Mills Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Drayton Mills Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Drayton Mills Lofts has a pool.
Does Drayton Mills Lofts have accessible units?
No, Drayton Mills Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Drayton Mills Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Drayton Mills Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Drayton Mills Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Drayton Mills Lofts has units with air conditioning.

