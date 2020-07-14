Drayton Mills Lofts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly bike storage fire pit internet access online portal trash valet yoga

The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills. When you choose to live here, you will enjoy one-of-a-kind features like original hardwood flooring dating back to 1902, expansive mill windows and soaring 17+ foot tall natural wood ceilings with over 68 unique floor plans to fit your personal style.Join our vibrant community where you are encouraged to know your neighbor and commune with nature. Stay active with a dip in our 60 ft salt water lap pool, a walk or run on extensive walking trails through our campus which enjoy over 30,000 walks/runs per year or a workout in our two-story state-of-the-art fitness center. Kick back with friends and family in one of two loft community rooms, by our community pond or by our outdoor patio area complete with stainless grills. Drayton Mills. Ideally situated to Live, Work and Play.Its all here at Drayton Mills:1800 Drayton Catering & Events - Upstates premiere venue for special occasions the perfect backdrop for weddings, corporate gatherings and fundraisersBella Latte to start your day off with an amazing cup of coffeeBurn Boot Camp - getting your blood pumpingDray Bar & Grill - Drayton's newest on-site restaurant and barEdward Jones - put yourself on the path to a brighter future with investment planningHolliday Brewing - enjoy exceptional craft beer brewed right hereLauren Ashtyn Salon - browse luxurious hair extensions and quality hair care productsPalmetto Proactive voted Best Business of 2019Pi-Squared - famous Detroit-style pizza and amazing home-made custardSparkle City Chiropractic - show yourself a little TLCDrayton Mills, be a part of history:2018 Honor Award - one of the states highest honors for historic preservation. Presented by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Archives and History, and Preservation South Carolina2018 Non-Residential Major Community Impact Winner Presented by Novogradac and Co.Voted Best Apartment Complex in the Spartanburg Herald-Journal's 2019, 2018 and 2017 Best of the Best Awards!