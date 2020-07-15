Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court business center cc payments clubhouse community garden concierge conference room game room guest parking lobby media room package receiving pool table smoke-free community volleyball court yoga

NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020



Located in the heart of Spartanburg SC, Auden Upstate provides contemporary apartment living with modern features, luxurious design, and offers convenience to students and young professionals. Cutting edge amenities include a 24/7 health and fitness gym, outdoor basketball court, resort style swimming pool, business center, and concierge. Get a jump start on the new school year and start applying for the premier apartments at Auden Upstate today!