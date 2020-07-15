Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Auden Upstate.
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
conference room
game room
guest parking
lobby
media room
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
volleyball court
yoga
NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020
Located in the heart of Spartanburg SC, Auden Upstate provides contemporary apartment living with modern features, luxurious design, and offers convenience to students and young professionals. Cutting edge amenities include a 24/7 health and fitness gym, outdoor basketball court, resort style swimming pool, business center, and concierge. Get a jump start on the new school year and start applying for the premier apartments at Auden Upstate today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Auden Upstate have any available units?
Auden Upstate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg, SC.
What amenities does Auden Upstate have?
Some of Auden Upstate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Auden Upstate currently offering any rent specials?
Auden Upstate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Auden Upstate pet-friendly?
Yes, Auden Upstate is pet friendly.
Does Auden Upstate offer parking?
Yes, Auden Upstate offers parking.
Does Auden Upstate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Auden Upstate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Auden Upstate have a pool?
Yes, Auden Upstate has a pool.
Does Auden Upstate have accessible units?
Yes, Auden Upstate has accessible units.
Does Auden Upstate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Auden Upstate has units with dishwashers.
Does Auden Upstate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Auden Upstate has units with air conditioning.