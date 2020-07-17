All apartments in Spartanburg
728 Fulton Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

728 Fulton Avenue

728 Fulton Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1938827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Fulton Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,149

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1316 square feet of space, with a fully applianced kitchen, ceiling fans, and minutes away from I-585. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
728 Fulton Avenue has a unit available for $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 728 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Fulton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 728 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
No, 728 Fulton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 728 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Fulton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Fulton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Fulton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Fulton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
