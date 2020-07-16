All apartments in Spartanburg
244 Edwards Avenue

244 Edwards Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2023684
Location

244 Edwards Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,107

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home coming to the market soon! This unit has 1184 square feet of space, minutes away from US-29. Pet friendly.

We will let you know when this home is available then you can take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Edwards Avenue have any available units?
244 Edwards Avenue has a unit available for $1,107 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 244 Edwards Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Edwards Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Edwards Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Edwards Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 244 Edwards Avenue offer parking?
No, 244 Edwards Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 244 Edwards Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Edwards Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Edwards Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Edwards Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Edwards Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Edwards Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Edwards Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Edwards Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Edwards Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Edwards Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
