Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:50 PM

103 Cambridge Circle

Location

103 Cambridge Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the baseball stadium in Duncan Park. The home comes with an electric stove, refrigerator and connections for a washer and dryer. It has a large yard, covered parking for 1 vehicle, a screened in porch on the side of the home as well as a separate storage building!

Duncan Park is a large, formal park located in the center of one of Spartanburg’s older neighborhoods, Duncan Park provides both active and passive recreation facilities, including a large lake and former minor league stadium as its two biggest attractions.

This 102.53-acre community park includes mountain bike trails, the historic Duncan Park baseball stadium, a pond, walking trails, and much more.

Utilities paid by Tenant:
Duke Energy
Spartanburg Water
Piedmont Natural Gas

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Schools:
Pine St Elementary
Carver middle School
Spartanburg High School

www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Cambridge Circle have any available units?
103 Cambridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg, SC.
What amenities does 103 Cambridge Circle have?
Some of 103 Cambridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Cambridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
103 Cambridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Cambridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Cambridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 103 Cambridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 103 Cambridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 103 Cambridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Cambridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Cambridge Circle have a pool?
No, 103 Cambridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 103 Cambridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 103 Cambridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Cambridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Cambridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Cambridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Cambridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
