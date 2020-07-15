Amenities
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area. Spacious family room with a gas log fireplace that leads out to a patio to a very private backyard. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom along with 3 additional bedrooms with large closets. Two-car garage. Community includes a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Occupied until March 31, 2020. Move in special: First month's rent FREE.
Dogs will be negotiable.
Schools: River Ridge Elementary, Florence Chapel Middle, James F. Byrnes
Clair Carson, Agent.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4768127)