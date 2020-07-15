All apartments in Spartanburg County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

415 Scenic Oak Drive

415 Scenic Oak Drive · (864) 242-4466
Location

415 Scenic Oak Drive, Spartanburg County, SC 29369

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Scenic Oak Drive · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
415 Scenic Oak Drive Available 04/06/20 4 Bedroom located in Sweet Water Hills - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Sweet Water Hills. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of counter space plus breakfast area. Spacious family room with a gas log fireplace that leads out to a patio to a very private backyard. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom along with 3 additional bedrooms with large closets. Two-car garage. Community includes a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Occupied until March 31, 2020. Move in special: First month's rent FREE.
Dogs will be negotiable.

Schools: River Ridge Elementary, Florence Chapel Middle, James F. Byrnes

Clair Carson, Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4768127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have any available units?
415 Scenic Oak Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have?
Some of 415 Scenic Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Scenic Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Scenic Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Scenic Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Scenic Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Scenic Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Scenic Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 415 Scenic Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Scenic Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Scenic Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Scenic Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Scenic Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
