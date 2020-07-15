All apartments in Spartanburg County
208 Luke Court
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:00 PM

208 Luke Court

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

208 Luke Court, Spartanburg County, SC 29349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,444

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1586 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 1586 square feet of space, minutes away from US-176. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Luke Court have any available units?
208 Luke Court has a unit available for $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 208 Luke Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Luke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Luke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Luke Court is pet friendly.
Does 208 Luke Court offer parking?
No, 208 Luke Court does not offer parking.
Does 208 Luke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Luke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Luke Court have a pool?
No, 208 Luke Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Luke Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Luke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Luke Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Luke Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Luke Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Luke Court does not have units with air conditioning.
