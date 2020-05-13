All apartments in Spartanburg County
2 Mitchell Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

2 Mitchell Court

2 Mitchell Court · (864) 606-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Mitchell Court, Spartanburg County, SC 29349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Renovation complete! All new flooring, all new stainless steel appliances, fenced-in backyard - what's not to like? Come see for yourself TODAY!

CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Mitchell Court have any available units?
2 Mitchell Court has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Mitchell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Mitchell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Mitchell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Mitchell Court is pet friendly.
Does 2 Mitchell Court offer parking?
No, 2 Mitchell Court does not offer parking.
Does 2 Mitchell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Mitchell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Mitchell Court have a pool?
No, 2 Mitchell Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Mitchell Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Mitchell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Mitchell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Mitchell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Mitchell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Mitchell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
