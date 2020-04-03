3935 Gladiola Ct.

Amenities

Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes. Indoor and outdoor pools with Exercise room at the clubhouse. Entertain around the BBQ and tables lakeside. This two bedroom two full bath unit is on the second floor. Freshly painted with grey plank flooring and clean carpeting. The Kitchen with double Sink, Garbage disposer, Table top micro, Fridge with ice maker, Dishwasher.... plenty of cabinets with lazy susans built in. Belly up to the breakfast bar thirteen feet long under recessed accent lighting . Large Master bedroom has deep walk in closet and regular closet, Ceiling Fan. Second Bedroom has bathroom accessible to Living room. 25x 18 dining area/ living room with ceiling fan. Storage closet on Rear porch overlooking the lake. Plenty of parking. Located close to airport, shopping , fine dining, entertainment. enjoy all Myrtle Beach living offers. Call Joe- South Strand Realty for appointment. Free Application process requires all prospective adult applicants to provide copy of their own credit report. Employment/income/ criminal background check may take up to one week to complete. Renters insurance/ electric in tenants name. Water/ trash included.Sorry no Pets