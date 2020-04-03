All apartments in Socastee
3935 Gladiola Ct.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

3935 Gladiola Ct.

3935 Gladiola Ct · (843) 421-4994
Location

3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes. Indoor and outdoor pools with Exercise room at the clubhouse. Entertain around the BBQ and tables lakeside. This two bedroom two full bath unit is on the second floor. Freshly painted with grey plank flooring and clean carpeting. The Kitchen with double Sink, Garbage disposer, Table top micro, Fridge with ice maker, Dishwasher.... plenty of cabinets with lazy susans built in. Belly up to the breakfast bar thirteen feet long under recessed accent lighting . Large Master bedroom has deep walk in closet and regular closet, Ceiling Fan. Second Bedroom has bathroom accessible to Living room. 25x 18 dining area/ living room with ceiling fan. Storage closet on Rear porch overlooking the lake. Plenty of parking. Located close to airport, shopping , fine dining, entertainment. enjoy all Myrtle Beach living offers. Call Joe- South Strand Realty for appointment. Free Application process requires all prospective adult applicants to provide copy of their own credit report. Employment/income/ criminal background check may take up to one week to complete. Renters insurance/ electric in tenants name. Water/ trash included.Sorry no Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have any available units?
3935 Gladiola Ct. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have?
Some of 3935 Gladiola Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Gladiola Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Gladiola Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Gladiola Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Gladiola Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Gladiola Ct. does offer parking.
Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Gladiola Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3935 Gladiola Ct. has a pool.
Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3935 Gladiola Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Gladiola Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Gladiola Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Gladiola Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
