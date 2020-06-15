All apartments in Socastee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:32 PM

3910 Socastee Boulevard #1

3910 Socastee Boulevard · (888) 616-6157
Location

3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer. Water, sewer, pest control, and landscaping included.

Dogs OK with $300 pet fee, sorry no cats.

No Section 8.

If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 have any available units?
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 offer parking?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 have a pool?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 have accessible units?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Socastee Boulevard #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
