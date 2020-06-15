3910 Socastee Boulevard #1

Amenities

walk in closets

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer. Water, sewer, pest control, and landscaping included.



Dogs OK with $300 pet fee, sorry no cats.



No Section 8.



If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.