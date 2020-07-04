118 Butkus Drive Unit 8

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo - just renovated by new owner - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo - End Unit - Unfurnished



Located just off the By Pass in Socastee between Palmentto Pointe Boulevard and South Strand Hospital. Convenient to shopping, schools and minutes from the Beach.



No Pets, No Smoking.



In addition to the monthly rent, there is a $ 9.50 charge per month for insurance that protects the owner's property from accidental damage. This insurance does not protect the tenant's property, and tenant is encouraged to obtain renter's insurance in order to protect their belongings.



