Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

118 Butkus Drive Unit 8

118 Butkus Dr · (843) 248-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Butkus Dr, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 - Garden Creek · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo - just renovated by new owner - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo - End Unit - Unfurnished

Located just off the By Pass in Socastee between Palmentto Pointe Boulevard and South Strand Hospital. Convenient to shopping, schools and minutes from the Beach.

No Pets, No Smoking.

In addition to the monthly rent, there is a $ 9.50 charge per month for insurance that protects the owner's property from accidental damage. This insurance does not protect the tenant's property, and tenant is encouraged to obtain renter's insurance in order to protect their belongings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3909055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 have any available units?
118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 have a pool?
Yes, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 has a pool.
Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Butkus Drive Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
