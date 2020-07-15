1162 Great Lakes Circle

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940



***All nearly New Appliances !!! ***



***Pet Friendly !!! ***

***Fenced in the backyard !!! ***

***Bonus room/Carolina room***



*Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

*Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach!

*3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

*Nice open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.

*Walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

*Large front family room.

*Pool is available with a small fee.

*Built-in 2006.

*Central air, energy-efficient home.

*Close to shopping centers, doctor offices, Market Commons, Wal-

Mart, and Lowes.

*Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes

707 and 544, a short 2 miles to the beach.



***Location, Location, Location!***



-Please contact me with any questions and/or appointments. Tenant occupied.



Thanks,

Chris Serafini

Agent Group Realty

843-421-8274

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81940

