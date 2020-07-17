Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816
***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room***
***Fenced in the backyard !!! ***
*Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
*Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach!
*3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
*Nice open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
*Walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
*Large front family room/.
*Carolina Room with window views of the water.
*Pool is available with a small fee.
*Built-in 2006.
*Central air, energy-efficient home.
*Close to shopping centers, doctor offices, Market Commons, Wal-
Mart, and Lowes.
*Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes
707 and 544, a short 2 miles to the beach.
***Location, Location, Location!***
Tenant occupied-Please contact me if you have questions or want to schedule a showing. Tenant needs 24 hours to show home.
Thanks,
Chris Serafini
Agent Group Realty
843-421-8274
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1156-great-lakes-cir-myrtle-beach-sc/312816
(RLNE5955144)