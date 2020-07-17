Amenities

Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816



***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room***

***Fenced in the backyard !!! ***



*Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

*Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach!

*3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

*Nice open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.

*Walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

*Large front family room/.

*Carolina Room with window views of the water.

*Pool is available with a small fee.

*Built-in 2006.

*Central air, energy-efficient home.

*Close to shopping centers, doctor offices, Market Commons, Wal-

Mart, and Lowes.

*Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes

707 and 544, a short 2 miles to the beach.



***Location, Location, Location!***



Tenant occupied-Please contact me if you have questions or want to schedule a showing. Tenant needs 24 hours to show home.



Thanks,

Chris Serafini

Agent Group Realty

843-421-8274

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1156-great-lakes-cir-myrtle-beach-sc/312816

