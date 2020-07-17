All apartments in Socastee
Socastee, SC
1156 Great Lakes Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1156 Great Lakes Cir

1156 Great Lakes Circle · (843) 421-8274
Location

1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816

***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room***
***Fenced in the backyard !!! ***

*Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.
*Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach!
*3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.
*Nice open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
*Walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
*Large front family room/.
*Carolina Room with window views of the water.
*Pool is available with a small fee.
*Built-in 2006.
*Central air, energy-efficient home.
*Close to shopping centers, doctor offices, Market Commons, Wal-
Mart, and Lowes.
*Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes
707 and 544, a short 2 miles to the beach.

***Location, Location, Location!***

Tenant occupied-Please contact me if you have questions or want to schedule a showing. Tenant needs 24 hours to show home.

Thanks,
Chris Serafini
Agent Group Realty
843-421-8274
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1156-great-lakes-cir-myrtle-beach-sc/312816
Property Id 312816

(RLNE5955144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have any available units?
1156 Great Lakes Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have?
Some of 1156 Great Lakes Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Great Lakes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Great Lakes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Great Lakes Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Great Lakes Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Great Lakes Cir offers parking.
Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Great Lakes Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1156 Great Lakes Cir has a pool.
Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have accessible units?
No, 1156 Great Lakes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Great Lakes Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Great Lakes Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1156 Great Lakes Cir has units with air conditioning.
