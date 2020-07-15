1105 Great Lakes Cir

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868
Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful floors throughout the house. You can join the neighborhood pool for a small fee.
Walk-in closet in master bedroom.
Large front family room.
Built in 2006
Central air energy efficient home.
Close to shopping, doctors, Market Commons, Wal-Mart and Lowes.
Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes 707 and 544, a short drive to the beach. Listing agent is the owner Location, location, location!
Fenced in back yard- 6ft privacy fence
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109868
(RLNE5922206)