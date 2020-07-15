All apartments in Socastee
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

1105 Great Lakes Cir

1105 Great Lakes Circle · (843) 421-8274
Location

1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868

Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful floors throughout the house. You can join the neighborhood pool for a small fee.

Walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Large front family room.

Built in 2006

Central air energy efficient home.

Close to shopping, doctors, Market Commons, Wal-Mart and Lowes.

Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes 707 and 544, a short drive to the beach. Listing agent is the owner Location, location, location!

Fenced in back yard- 6ft privacy fence
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109868
Property Id 109868

(RLNE5922206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

