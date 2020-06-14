11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Slater-Marietta, SC

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Slater-Marietta

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4500 sqft
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
74 Maple Lane
74 Maple Lane, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Quadplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169046 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Slater-Marietta
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4 Matthews Creek Lane
4 Matthews Creek Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Beautiful mountain home nestled in the woods on 1.8 acres! This charming home features two Bedrooms and two full Baths, as well as a loft and Bonus/Rec Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Slater-Marietta, SC

Finding an apartment in Slater-Marietta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

