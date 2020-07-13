Apartment List
/
SC
/
slater marietta
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Slater-Marietta, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Slater-Marietta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Cleveland Ave Ext
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
760 sqft
Adorable Home Convenient to Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in
Results within 5 miles of Slater-Marietta

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
12 Rawood Drive
12 Rawood Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Awesome updated home in Travelers Rest located in a quiet established neighborhood that is walking distance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Slater-Marietta
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
13 Units Available
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
958 sqft
Less than 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include a barbecue area and on-site laundry.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
4 Matthews Creek Lane
4 Matthews Creek Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
Beautiful mountain home nestled in the woods on 1.8 acres! This charming home features two Bedrooms and two full Baths, as well as a loft and Bonus/Rec Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Slater-Marietta, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Slater-Marietta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NC
Gantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College