Last updated June 13 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Slater-Marietta, SC with balcony

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
303 Lindberg Street
303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1066 sqft
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
103 Lions Park Road
103 Lions Park Road, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Lions Park Road in Slater-Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Slater-Marietta

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
305 Love Drive
305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1096 sqft
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** This home is fully renovated and has all

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4500 sqft
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
210 Jewel Court
210 Jewel Court, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 Rawood Drive
12 Rawood Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Awesome updated home in Travelers Rest located in a quiet established neighborhood that is walking distance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Slater-Marietta
Last updated June 13
$
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
23 Maravista Avenue
23 Maravista Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Glenlea - Townhome close to Furman, N. Greenville, Cherrydale and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Kitchen with appliances opens to den. Dining Room. All bedrooms and laundry including washer and dryer upstairs. Patio on back with storage room. No Pets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4 Matthews Creek Lane
4 Matthews Creek Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Beautiful mountain home nestled in the woods on 1.8 acres! This charming home features two Bedrooms and two full Baths, as well as a loft and Bonus/Rec Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Slater-Marietta, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Slater-Marietta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

