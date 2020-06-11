All apartments in Slater-Marietta
303 Lindberg Street

303 Lindberg Street · (704) 962-8480
Location

303 Lindberg Street, Slater-Marietta, SC 29683

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in back-yard with dog house and ready for your pet!

Across the street from historic Slater Hall, a playground and a daycare facility. Within walking distance of Slater-Marietta Elementary School and minutes of Travelers Rest middle school and high schools. Plenty of new restaurants in TR, along with Ingles, IGA, Wal-Mart, Walgreens and CVS.
Before applying, please note the following criteria and qualifications:

1) House is available now
2) To qualify, applicant will need 3x monthly rent in gross income ($1,150 x 3 = $3,450) and documentation to support
3) A $1,150 deposit and pro-rated 1st month rent must be paid prior to move-in
4) Pets "may" be allowed with a non-refundable $250 deposit
5) No smoking inside the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

