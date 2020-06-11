303 Lindberg Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access

Recently remodeled 2x1 single family home in a quiet neighborhood near the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Furman University and Cherrydale! Just a few minutes north of Travelers Rest with an open kitchen, one car garage and washer and dryer included! Fenced in back-yard with dog house and ready for your pet!



Across the street from historic Slater Hall, a playground and a daycare facility. Within walking distance of Slater-Marietta Elementary School and minutes of Travelers Rest middle school and high schools. Plenty of new restaurants in TR, along with Ingles, IGA, Wal-Mart, Walgreens and CVS.

Before applying, please note the following criteria and qualifications:



1) House is available now

2) To qualify, applicant will need 3x monthly rent in gross income ($1,150 x 3 = $3,450) and documentation to support

3) A $1,150 deposit and pro-rated 1st month rent must be paid prior to move-in

4) Pets "may" be allowed with a non-refundable $250 deposit

5) No smoking inside the house