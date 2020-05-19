124 Cleveland Avenue Extension

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Very nice updated bathroom with shower shared between both bedrooms. Exterior features a nice front porch, a large parking area, a storage unit, and a side deck area. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: Marietta Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Slater Marietta Elementary Middle School: Northwest Middle High School: Travelers Rest High