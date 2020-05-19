All apartments in Slater-Marietta
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension

124 Cleveland Avenue Extension · (864) 309-0201
Location

124 Cleveland Avenue Extension, Slater-Marietta, SC 29661

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Marietta! Just 10 minutes to Downtown Travelers Rest, and convenient to Swamp Rabbit Trail! Hardwood Floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas. Kitchen, Laundry, and bathroom features vinyl flooring. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space. Very nice updated bathroom with shower shared between both bedrooms. Exterior features a nice front porch, a large parking area, a storage unit, and a side deck area. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: Marietta Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Slater Marietta Elementary Middle School: Northwest Middle High School: Travelers Rest High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have any available units?
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have?
Some of 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension currently offering any rent specials?
124 Cleveland Avenue Extension isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension is pet friendly.
Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension offer parking?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension does offer parking.
Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have a pool?
No, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension does not have a pool.
Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have accessible units?
No, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Cleveland Avenue Extension has units with air conditioning.
