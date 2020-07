Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access pet friendly volleyball court parking 24hr maintenance courtyard package receiving

Welcome to Jasmine Cove, a gated apartment community offering the comfort and convenience you have been searching for! Our community features beautifully landscaped courtyards, pool plaza with shaded pergola, business center, state of the art fitness center, car care station, tanning, sand volleyball court, playground and a 24 hour clothes care center. Our central location, just minutes from shopping, entertainment and dining, will allow you to spend less time in traffic and more time living! Easy access to I-385 and I-85 will make your daily commute a breeze. Major employers are just moments away!