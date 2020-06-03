All apartments in Simpsonville
17 Brookhaven Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:23 PM

17 Brookhaven Way

17 Brookhaven Way · (615) 945-4809
Location

17 Brookhaven Way, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
****SHOWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING JUNE 1ST**** **AVAILABLE JUNE 8TH** Beautiful 3BR, 2BA home with bonus room. Bonus Room has a closet, therefore it could be used as a 4th BR. Open and spacious split floor plan. Great kitchen with upgraded counters and lots of cabinets and counterspace. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. Enjoy the private fenced backyard; it even has a nice storage building for your gardening/landscaping needs. The screened porch is great for relaxing and enjoying the fresh outdoors. Additional features include laundry room with cabinet. SORRY, NO PETS. Zoned for Simpsonville Elementary, Hillcrest Middle and Hillcrest High. Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Brookhaven Way have any available units?
17 Brookhaven Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Brookhaven Way have?
Some of 17 Brookhaven Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Brookhaven Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Brookhaven Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Brookhaven Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simpsonville.
Does 17 Brookhaven Way offer parking?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way does not offer parking.
Does 17 Brookhaven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Brookhaven Way have a pool?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way does not have a pool.
Does 17 Brookhaven Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Brookhaven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Brookhaven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Brookhaven Way does not have units with air conditioning.
