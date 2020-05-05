All apartments in Sans Souci
Find more places like 5 E Blue Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sans Souci, SC
/
5 E Blue Ridge Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:27 AM

5 E Blue Ridge Drive

5 East Blue Ridge Drive · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sans Souci
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5 East Blue Ridge Drive, Sans Souci, SC 29617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Cute bungalow near both downtown and Cherrydale. Enjoy easy access to downtown's many attractions. Classic brick home with hardwood floors and character! Artistic flair evokes memories of yesteryear! Home is currently being renovated with fresh paint. Attic area converted to a bedroom, closet, and new full bathroom. Sun porch off of living room. Full unfinished basement perfect for storage. Large private back yard. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Vacant PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To view the property, you will use the lockbox that is attached to front door of the property. You may view the property 7 days a week, between 8am-8pm. To gain access to the lockbox, you must register & validate your mobile phone number through Tenant Turner. From the listing on our website, just click the Request a Showing button and it will walk you through all the steps in order to access the property. As a part of the registration, there is an ID verification process that is required. You will have to upload a picture of your state issued photo ID. Once you are registered and at the property to view the interior, you will call the phone number on the rental listing and you will be texted the instructions for accessing the lockbox. If you have the opportunity to view one of our properties, please make sure to remove your shoes before entering, make sure that all lights are left off, and all doors are locked and secured so that you will not be held responsible for any damages. Also, be sure to leave the key secured in the lockbox as you found it and make sure the lockbox is closed and locked. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have any available units?
5 E Blue Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5 E Blue Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 E Blue Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 E Blue Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 E Blue Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 E Blue Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 E Blue Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 E Blue Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sans Souci 2 BedroomsSans Souci Apartments with Balcony
Sans Souci Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSans Souci Apartments with Pool
Sans Souci Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SC
Central, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity