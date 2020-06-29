Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet access pool table

Serene, yet vibrant. Comfy, yet stylish. In other words: Waterford Terrace Apartments, a unique luxury community nestled in Rock Hill, SC. Tucked away in a tranquil green scenery close to I-77, our refined one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer a world of relaxation at home and abundant excitement within easy reach. With the Rock Hill Galleria and the Winthrop University nearby and with bustling Charlotte, NC within a short ride, our pet-friendly community is ideally located.



Spacious and tasteful, our air-conditioned and cable-ready apartments are appointed with designer accents and finishes that enhance the look of your home. Enjoy high-ceilings, large windows, and wood-style flooring, as well as spacious balconies/patios, fully-equipped kitchens with bar seating, and extra-large bedrooms. Wishing to make your life easier and carefree, our designer-inspired energy-efficient homes are paired with first-rate on-site amenities, such as a saltwater pool, a fully-equipped 24-hour g