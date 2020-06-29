All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like Waterford Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
Waterford Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Waterford Terrace

823 Carmen Way · (803) 630-3606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0845-301 · Avail. Sep 15

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 1269-202 · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 1257-201 · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0845-104 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0815-308 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
pool table
Serene, yet vibrant. Comfy, yet stylish. In other words: Waterford Terrace Apartments, a unique luxury community nestled in Rock Hill, SC. Tucked away in a tranquil green scenery close to I-77, our refined one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer a world of relaxation at home and abundant excitement within easy reach. With the Rock Hill Galleria and the Winthrop University nearby and with bustling Charlotte, NC within a short ride, our pet-friendly community is ideally located.

Spacious and tasteful, our air-conditioned and cable-ready apartments are appointed with designer accents and finishes that enhance the look of your home. Enjoy high-ceilings, large windows, and wood-style flooring, as well as spacious balconies/patios, fully-equipped kitchens with bar seating, and extra-large bedrooms. Wishing to make your life easier and carefree, our designer-inspired energy-efficient homes are paired with first-rate on-site amenities, such as a saltwater pool, a fully-equipped 24-hour g

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, Detached garage $150/month.
Storage Details: 5'x5' Storage unit $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Terrace have any available units?
Waterford Terrace has 6 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Terrace have?
Some of Waterford Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Terrace offers parking.
Does Waterford Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Terrace has a pool.
Does Waterford Terrace have accessible units?
No, Waterford Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Waterford Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity