Amenities

24hr laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated e-payments

Unit Amenities recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments online portal

Offering a blend of comfort, southern style living and quality in Outlying York County. This quaint property was built in 1974, has 70 units within 2-story buildings and features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom unit types. Oak Hollow is located at the corner of S. York Avenue and Finley Road, just minutes from shopping, fine dining and in the heart of downtown Rock Hill. Shoppers will appreciate Oak Hollow's proximity to the Strip Center and Stadium Center located just a quick 10-minute walk away! For your recreational needs, we invite you to discover York County's Settlemyre Planetarium just a few miles away. Onsite, residents have full use of a 24-hour laundry care center and a friendly management team. We offer year-round resident events and invite you to come by today so we can show you your new home. We can't wait to meet you!