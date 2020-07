Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving parking 24hr maintenance alarm system internet cafe lobby pool table

Discover the good life with Gateway at Rock Hill Apartments, our lavish community in Rock Hill, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.



Enjoy having everything you need at your fingertips. Our highlights include a resort-inspired pool with a relaxing grilling area, a lively clubhouse with an entertaining media room, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi. As for our apartments for rent, they are the epitome of upscale living. With bright interiors and custom touches, they are ideal for anyone looking for elegance and convenience. Featuring soaring 9-foot ceilings with fans, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and energy efficient appliances, intrusion alarms, a private patio/balcony, and brushed nickel finishes, our apartments are comfortable and stylish. That’s not all: Gateway at Rock Hill also has a fully-equipped business center, two pet parks with agility