Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

894 Maplewood Lane

894 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

894 Maplewood Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Very Cute Ranch for Rent with a big backyard new Cabinets, Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator. Updated Bathrooms. 3 Bedrooms and detached storage, New heat and AC. Across from Rock Hill Tennis Center, Cherry Park and shopping. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 Maplewood Lane have any available units?
894 Maplewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 Maplewood Lane have?
Some of 894 Maplewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 Maplewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
894 Maplewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 Maplewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 894 Maplewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 894 Maplewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 894 Maplewood Lane offers parking.
Does 894 Maplewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 894 Maplewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 Maplewood Lane have a pool?
No, 894 Maplewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 894 Maplewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 894 Maplewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 894 Maplewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 Maplewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
