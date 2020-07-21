894 Maplewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Very Cute Ranch for Rent with a big backyard new Cabinets, Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator. Updated Bathrooms. 3 Bedrooms and detached storage, New heat and AC. Across from Rock Hill Tennis Center, Cherry Park and shopping. Call today.