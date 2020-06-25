Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
813 Evergreen Ln
813 Evergreen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
813 Evergreen Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Cherry Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2BR Duplex Unit near Winthrop University.
(RLNE4864673)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have any available units?
813 Evergreen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 813 Evergreen Ln have?
Some of 813 Evergreen Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 813 Evergreen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
813 Evergreen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Evergreen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rock Hill
.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 813 Evergreen Ln offers parking.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have a pool?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have accessible units?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
