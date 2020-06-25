All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 813 Evergreen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
813 Evergreen Ln
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

813 Evergreen Ln

813 Evergreen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

813 Evergreen Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Cherry Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2BR Duplex Unit near Winthrop University.

(RLNE4864673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Evergreen Ln have any available units?
813 Evergreen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Evergreen Ln have?
Some of 813 Evergreen Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Evergreen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
813 Evergreen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Evergreen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 813 Evergreen Ln offers parking.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have a pool?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have accessible units?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Evergreen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Evergreen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
The Oaks at Little Dutchman Creek
2600 Celanese Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College