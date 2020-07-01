All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

756 CEDAR STREET

756 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

756 Cedar Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 CEDAR STREET have any available units?
756 CEDAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 756 CEDAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
756 CEDAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 CEDAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 756 CEDAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 756 CEDAR STREET offer parking?
No, 756 CEDAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 756 CEDAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 CEDAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 CEDAR STREET have a pool?
No, 756 CEDAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 756 CEDAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 756 CEDAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 756 CEDAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 CEDAR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 CEDAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 756 CEDAR STREET has units with air conditioning.

