Rock Hill, SC
722 Tavern Court - 1
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

722 Tavern Court - 1

722 Tavern Ct · No Longer Available
Location

722 Tavern Ct, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Available soon is this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath end unit townhome in Rock Hill in a very small community. This home is in a great location near shopping and restuarants. This home has over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level! The kitchen is open to the dining area and has sight lines to the living room. The living room has a 2-story ceiling with lots of windows and natural light. The master bedroom is on the main level. The master bathroom has double sinks and a stall shower. The main level has the washer/dryer connections. The other 2 bedrooms are on the second floor and both are a good size. The back has a patio for grilling with wooded view and privacy fence on the sides. This is a great home and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Sorry, no pets allowed. Good credit and rental history required, with a minimum credit score of 650. The home is available for move-in around March 7th for only $1195/month and the security deposit is 1 month's rent. This home is currently occupied, so call in advance to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Tavern Court - 1 have any available units?
722 Tavern Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Tavern Court - 1 have?
Some of 722 Tavern Court - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Tavern Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
722 Tavern Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Tavern Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 722 Tavern Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 722 Tavern Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 722 Tavern Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 722 Tavern Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Tavern Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Tavern Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 722 Tavern Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 722 Tavern Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 722 Tavern Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Tavern Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Tavern Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
