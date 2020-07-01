All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

722 Crest Street

722 Crest Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 Crest Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Close to downtown, breweries,Winthrop & across the street from Glen Cairn garden park! Fabulous screened porch with fenced back yard. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Crest Street have any available units?
722 Crest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Crest Street have?
Some of 722 Crest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Crest Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 Crest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Crest Street pet-friendly?
No, 722 Crest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 722 Crest Street offer parking?
No, 722 Crest Street does not offer parking.
Does 722 Crest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 Crest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Crest Street have a pool?
No, 722 Crest Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 Crest Street have accessible units?
No, 722 Crest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Crest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Crest Street has units with dishwashers.

