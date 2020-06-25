All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 647 Chestnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
647 Chestnut St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

647 Chestnut St

647 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

647 Chestnut Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4866406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Chestnut St have any available units?
647 Chestnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 647 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
647 Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 647 Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 647 Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 647 Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 647 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 647 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 647 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 647 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College