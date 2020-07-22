All apartments in Rock Hill
524 Gentle Breeze Lane

524 Gentle Breeze Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 Gentle Breeze Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 524 Gentle Breeze Lane Rock Hill SC · Avail. now

$1,499

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,488 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approv

(RLNE5968907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane have any available units?
524 Gentle Breeze Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane have?
Some of 524 Gentle Breeze Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Gentle Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
524 Gentle Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Gentle Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 524 Gentle Breeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 524 Gentle Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Gentle Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 524 Gentle Breeze Lane has a pool.
Does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 524 Gentle Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Gentle Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Gentle Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.
