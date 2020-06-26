All apartments in Rock Hill
517 Jackson St

517 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 Jackson Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 or 3 bedroom home near Confederate Park in Rock Hill. Hardwood floors, Fenced yard, Storage building. Contact Steve Reeves: steve@RentwithReeves.com or 808-325-9970 for all details and further information.

(RLNE4956337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Jackson St have any available units?
517 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Jackson St have?
Some of 517 Jackson St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
517 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 517 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 517 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 517 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 517 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 517 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 517 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
