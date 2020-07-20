All apartments in Rock Hill
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
513 Gentle Breeze Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

513 Gentle Breeze Lane

513 Gentle Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

513 Gentle Breeze Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,734 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5133002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane have any available units?
513 Gentle Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane have?
Some of 513 Gentle Breeze Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Gentle Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
513 Gentle Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Gentle Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Gentle Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 513 Gentle Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Gentle Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 513 Gentle Breeze Lane has a pool.
Does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 513 Gentle Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Gentle Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Gentle Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.
