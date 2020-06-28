All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 455 Bynum Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
455 Bynum Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

455 Bynum Ave

455 Bynum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

455 Bynum Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Visit www.rentwithreeves.com FIRST for more information. Nice 3BR home on corner lot in convenient location. Accepts Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5136398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Bynum Ave have any available units?
455 Bynum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Bynum Ave have?
Some of 455 Bynum Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Bynum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
455 Bynum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Bynum Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Bynum Ave is pet friendly.
Does 455 Bynum Ave offer parking?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not offer parking.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have a pool?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have accessible units?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College