Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 455 Bynum Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
455 Bynum Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
455 Bynum Ave
455 Bynum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
455 Bynum Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Visit www.rentwithreeves.com FIRST for more information. Nice 3BR home on corner lot in convenient location. Accepts Section 8.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5136398)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 455 Bynum Ave have any available units?
455 Bynum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 455 Bynum Ave have?
Some of 455 Bynum Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 455 Bynum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
455 Bynum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Bynum Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Bynum Ave is pet friendly.
Does 455 Bynum Ave offer parking?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not offer parking.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have a pool?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have accessible units?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Bynum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Bynum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Similar Pages
Rock Hill 1 Bedrooms
Rock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with Parking
Rock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Waterstone
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Winthrop University
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
Catawba College