Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
449 Kimbrook Ct
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
449 Kimbrook Ct
449 Kimbrook Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Rock Hill
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location
449 Kimbrook Court, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Nice Home on quiet street in convenient location. Currently being remodeled.
(RLNE5326279)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have any available units?
449 Kimbrook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 449 Kimbrook Ct have?
Some of 449 Kimbrook Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 449 Kimbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
449 Kimbrook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Kimbrook Ct pet-friendly?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
pet friendly listings in Rock Hill
.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 449 Kimbrook Ct offers parking.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have a pool?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Kimbrook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Similar Pages
Rock Hill 1 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with Parking
Rock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Spartanburg, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Shelby, NC
Belmont, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Waterstone
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Winthrop University
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
Catawba College