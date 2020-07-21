All apartments in Rock Hill
449 Kimbrook Ct

449 Kimbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

449 Kimbrook Court, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Nice Home on quiet street in convenient location. Currently being remodeled.

(RLNE5326279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have any available units?
449 Kimbrook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Kimbrook Ct have?
Some of 449 Kimbrook Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Kimbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
449 Kimbrook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Kimbrook Ct pet-friendly?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 449 Kimbrook Ct offers parking.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have a pool?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 449 Kimbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Kimbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Kimbrook Ct has units with dishwashers.
